Allu Arjun sent to jail for 14 days in Pushpa 2 Hyderabad premiere fatal stampede case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was sentenced to 14 days in jail after being arrested in connection with a stampede outside a theatre in Hyderabad last week, where one woman lost her life. The incident, which took place on December 4, resulted in the tragic death of a 39-year-old woman and left her minor son in critical condition.

Following his arrest, Arjun filed a petition to postpone his detention until Monday, with a hearing scheduled at Nampally Court at 4 pm.

He was transported from his home in Jubilee Hills to the Chikkadpally Police Station, where his father, renowned filmmaker Allu Arvind, and other family members were present at the time of his arrest.



After police arrived at his residence, Arjun, alongside his personal bodyguard, was taken into custody amid heightened security measures. Video footage showing the actor, sporting a hoodie emblazoned with the phrase "Flower nahi, fire hai mein" — a popular line from his film — being led away by law enforcement has gained widespread attention on social media.

Before his arrest, the actor was seen embracing his wife, Sneha Reddy, at their home. He was subsequently taken to Chikkadpally police station, where an official case against him was registered.

Detained directly from the 'Bedroom'

During the arrest, Arjun reportedly expressed concern over the manner in which he was detained, stating he had not been allowed to finish his breakfast and was taken directly from his bedroom. "I wanted to change my clothes. You came outside the bedroom and said let's go. How could that happen?" he was heard telling the officers, shortly after changing from a green t-shirt into the promotional hoodie for 'Pushpa 2.'

Arjun, along with his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre, has been charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) (punishment for causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre were previously arrested in connection with the incident.

The fatal stampede

The stampede occurred when an unanticipated influx of fans flocked to the theatre, eager to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and his co-star Rashmika Mandhana. Authorities reported that the theatre management failed to implement adequate safety measures or provide prior notification of the actor's arrival. As the crowd surged toward the entrance when the gates opened, they collapsed, leading to the tragic incident.

The husband of the deceased, Magudampalli Bhaskar, filed a police complaint alleging that his wife, Revathi, was unable to breathe and fell to the ground as the actor's security team attempted to manage the overwhelming crowd.

Despite filing a petition with the Telangana High Court to seek relief from the FIR, Allu Arjun's case has yet to be heard. Following his arrest, he was taken to Osmania Hospital for a medical check-up after providing his statement to the police.

(With inputs from Apoorva Jayachandran)