Pushpa 2 superstar Allu Arjun arrested: Here's the exact reason behind the actor's arrest, full timeline here

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with a devastating stampede that occurred during the premiere of his latest blockbuster, Pushpa 2, at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The tragic incident, which took place on December 4, claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her young son in critical condition.

Related Articles

Hyderabad police officials took Arjun into custody at his residence amid heightened security, with striking visuals of the actor in a hoodie featuring the phrase “Flower nahi, fire hai mein” - a popular line from Pushpa - circulating widely on social media. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Chikkadpally police station, where a case was registered.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao responded to the arrest of actor Allu Arjun, stating that Allu Arjun should not be seen as a criminal and suggesting that Revanth Reddy should be the one arrested instead.

What are the charges?

Arjun, along with his security team and the management of the Sandhya Theatre, has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, these include:

- 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)

- 118(1) (punishment for causing hurt).

As a part of the ongoing investigation, he is expected to be taken to Osmania Hospital for a medical check-up after providing his statement.

What exactly happened? A timeline

The stampede stemmed from the overwhelming turnout of fans eager to see Arjun and his co-star Rashmika Mandhana. Reports indicate that the theatre lacked proper arrangements to manage the crowd, with no designated entry or exit points.

The situation escalated when the gates, unable to handle the surging audience, collapsed under pressure.

Following the incident, the husband of the deceased, Magudampalli Bhaskar, filed a complaint with local authorities, stating that his wife Revathi was unable to breathe and collapsed due to being pushed by Arjun's security personnel as the crowd rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Allu Arjun offers compensation

In response to the tragedy, Allu Arjun expressed his sorrow, calling himself "deeply heartbroken" by the events at the theatre.

He stated his intention to meet with the victim's family to offer support, pledging to donate Rs 25 lakh and cover medical expenses for Revathi's son.

At a success event for Pushpa 2 on December 7, Arjun spoke about the emotional toll the incident took on him, explaining that it took him hours to process the news. “We all blanked out when we heard the news,” he said, reflecting on the impact of the tragedy during what was meant to be a celebratory occasion for the film, which recently became the fastest Indian film to surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide.

Arjun has sought relief from the Telangana High Court to clear his name from the FIR; however, the hearing has yet to be scheduled.