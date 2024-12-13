Allu Arjun arrested: Pushpa 2 actor taken into custody following fatal stampede in Hyderabad that left a woman dead

Telugu film star Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with a tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere of his highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2, on December 4. The incident resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman and left her son in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stampede, filing cases against the management of Sandhya Theatre, Allu Arjun, and his security team. Police officials stated that they had not received prior notification regarding the film team’s attendance at the premiere, which contributed to the chaotic situation.

Arjun was taken into custody by officers from the Chikkadpally police station, where the case was registered.

It is being claimed that the Telangana police were not notified that Allu Arjun would be attending the screening, even though the theatre management was aware. If the police had been informed, they could have arranged for additional security. Additionally, there was no separate entrance or exit for the audience. As a result of the large crowd and insufficient security, a stampede occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshansh Yadav confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt. Yadav emphasized that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the events that led to the stampede, stating, "It is being investigated, and we will ensure accountability for the tragic outcome."

On December 4, a large crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre to see the actor. During the event, a 39-year-old woman named Revathi suffered from asphyxiation and unfortunately died while her eight-year-old son was taken to the hospital. After the incident, Revathi's family filed a complaint, leading the police to file a case on December 5 against the actor Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management.

Allu Arjun went to the Telangana High Court on December 12 to ask for the cancellation of a police report (FIR) against him. Additionally, he stated that he would provide a compensation of 25 lakh rupees to the woman's family.

(With inputs from Apoorva Jayachandran)