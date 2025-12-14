Amid toxic air, CAQM orders halt on school sports in Delhi-NCR, warns of health dangers

With Delhi’s air quality plunging into the ‘Severe+’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered an immediate suspension of all outdoor physical sports activities in Delhi and NCR. The directive, issued to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, comes amid growing concern over the health risks to children.

CAQM flagged that some schools in the region were still holding outdoor activities, despite earlier instructions and a Supreme Court order issued on November 19. The Commission called such conduct “contrary to the spirit and intent” of the court’s observations and reiterated that all outdoor physical sports events scheduled for November and December must be postponed.

State governments have been directed to issue urgent instructions to schools, sports bodies and local authorities, ensuring complete discontinuation of outdoor physical sports. Authorities must also raise awareness among schools and parents about the health hazards and closely monitor on-ground compliance, the Commission said.

Meanwhile, the CAQM’s Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has enforced Stage IV measures across the NCR with immediate effect, ANI reported. The decision follows a sustained spike in pollution levels, with Delhi’s AQI breaching the 450 mark.

Stage IV of GRAP entails a full ban on construction and demolition work, along with the shutdown of stone crushers, mining operations, and other activities known to elevate dust and particulate matter in the air. These curbs add to the restrictions already in place under GRAP Stages I to III.