Delhi AQI worsens: GRAP Stage IV imposed across NCR hours after Stage III amid rising pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Saturday ordered the enforcement of Stage IV measures across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, ANI reported. The move follows a steady rise in pollution levels in Delhi and nearby regions, raising serious concerns over public health.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stage IV of GRAP, classified under the ‘Severe+’ air quality category, is activated when Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) breaches the 450 threshold. These fresh curbs will be implemented alongside the restrictions that are already in force under Stages I, II and III of the GRAP framework.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals around Anand Vihar this evening as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 488, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).



CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has… pic.twitter.com/664edkS8Eh — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 448 at 7 pm on Saturday. A day earlier, the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 349, placing air quality in the ‘very poor’ category at 4 pm.

Advertisement

Projections from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) indicate that air quality is likely to stay in the severe range on Sunday before easing to the very poor category on Monday.

Dense, toxic smog blanketed Anand Vihar on Saturday evening. A similar situation was witnessed around India Gate and Kartavya Path, where thick smog reduced visibility and air quality deteriorated sharply, with the AQI touching 407.

GRAP IV measures

Under GRAP-IV, one of the most stringent measures announced is a complete ban on construction and demolition activities across Delhi. Authorities have also ordered the shutdown of stone crushers, mining operations and related activities throughout the NCR, citing their significant contribution to dust and particulate matter pollution.

Advertisement

To safeguard children’s health, educational institutions have been instructed to switch to hybrid modes of learning for students up to Class 5. Schools have been advised to minimise physical attendance while continuing classes through a blend of online and offline teaching.

Transport curbs have also been intensified. The NCR state governments and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi have been directed to strictly restrict the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles, including four-wheelers.

These transport restrictions will be enforced not only within Delhi but also across key neighbouring districts such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.