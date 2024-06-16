Amit Shah chairs crucial meet to review J&K situation after terrorist attacks, NSA Doval attends

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials of the Indian security establishment convened a high-level meeting this morning to assess the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting comes in response to a series of four terror attacks within a week, signaling heightened concerns and prompting urgent discussions.

The meeting, which included Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, was held less than two weeks before the start of the Amarnath Yatra, a major pilgrimage that attracts thousands of devotees.

The high-level meeting also saw the participation of top security officials such as Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, incoming Chief of Army Staff Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, and CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh.

Sources told PTI that the Home Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are reportedly gearing up to escalate their operations against terrorism in the region in the upcoming days.

The Union Territory remains on high alert following four recent terror attacks. The incidents included an attack on a bus in Reasi on June 9, resulting in the death of nine pilgrims and injuries to 41 others. Additionally, a CRPF personnel was killed in one of the other attacks, with several others sustaining injuries.

The recent spate of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir has posed a significant challenge for the third term of the Narendra Modi government. Highlighting the relative calm in the region since the revocation of its special status in 2019, Prime Minister Modi convened a meeting with top officials to address the current situation in the Union Territory.