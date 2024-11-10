Amit Shah releases BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra; key announcements

Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Sunday. The BJP's manifesto, described as a "vision document," highlighted several key initiatives, including "Mission Olympics 36," enhanced support for farmers, the “Ladki Behen Yojana,” and comprehensive healthcare measures.

The manifesto reflects the true aspirations of the people of Maharashtra, Shah said while speaking at the event. "Maharashtra has always led the way for an independent India and for social reform, and the aspirations of this state are reflected in the manifesto."

"The manifesto reflects the genuine needs and aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. This state is a leader. Even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj began his journey here. This manifesto embodies the spirit of Maharashtra,” Shah added, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting farmers, empowering women, and ensuring a secure and prosperous state.

Shah also noted that the BJP’s main competition in the elections is with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. In a direct challenge to Uddhav Thackeray, he questioned, “Can he convince Rahul Gandhi to speak positively about Veer Savarkar? Or get any Congress leader to say something appreciative about Balasaheb Thackeray?”

The event was attended by senior party leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who led the committee responsible for drafting the manifesto, underscored the party’s vision for economic growth. “We are committed to achieving a five trillion dollar economy and will honour every promise in this manifesto after securing victory,” he said.

Fadnavis, speaking at the event, stated, “The vision of a developed India is also our roadmap for Maharashtra. We have prepared a report card of the BJP’s achievements and ongoing projects, and we are confident that the people of Maharashtra trust the BJP and Mahayuti alliance. Among the 25 key promises we highlighted are the Ladki Behen Yojanas and farm loan waivers.”

He further elaborated on the “Bhavantar Yojana,” which aims to empower farmers by enabling them to purchase inputs at better prices, with funds being transferred directly to their accounts once the Model Code of Conduct ends. Fadnavis also mentioned measures to regulate prices for life-saving medicines and medical devices to ensure affordability, along with initiatives to generate employment for 25 lakh people.

The Maharashtra assembly polls will take place on November 20.