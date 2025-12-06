Govt orders high-level inquiry to look into disruptions, operational issues amid countrywide cancellations

The Government of India has announced a high-level inquiry into IndiGo's recent flight cancellations and delays. The probe would look into the causes of operational issues at the airline, identify accountability where necessary, and suggest measures to prevent such instances in the future, news agency ANI reported.

Previously, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the government is closely monitoring the widespread flight disruptions caused by IndiGo and will conduct a detailed review of crew duty-time compliance and scheduling practices.

“We are deeply observing this, and observing the FDTL norms, scheduling network. We will thoroughly look into this and ensure that all airlines follow due diligence,” the minister said.

IndiGo has faced a surge in cancellations and delays in recent days, prompting concerns over whether crew fatigue management and operational planning contributed to the disruptions.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has already issued directives to airlines to stabilise schedules and resolve passenger grievances at the earliest. The minister said the government’s priority is to restore normalcy and ensure that airlines strictly comply with safety and regulatory norms.

"The immediate priority for us is to bring back normalcy and provide all the support to the passengers," he added.

The ministry has established a 24/7 Control Room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) to monitor the situation in real time to ensure quick corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.

Furthermore, he said: "We have formed a committee which will inquire into all this so that they can establish where things went wrong and who did it wrong. We are going to take necessary action on that also. This thing shouldn't be left unattended. We are taking strict action on this, so that whoever was responsible into this needs to pay for it."

Meanwhile, the airline has issued an apology on X for nationwide flight cancellations and delays. IndiGo assured passengers that all refunds will be automatically processed to the original mode of payment. It added that a full waiver will be provided for cancellations or rescheduling of bookings between December 5 and 15.

As of December 6, 109 flights have been cancelled at the Mumbai airport, with 51 arrivals and 58 departures affected. A total of 3 arrivals and 3 departures of IndiGo have been cancelled so far at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

29 flights have also been cancelled at the Chennai Airport, and passengers are not being allowed inside past the security check due to cancellations. Cancellations were also reported from the Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Indore airports, respectively. Seven arrivals and 12 departures between 12 am and 6 am were cancelled on Saturday at the Ahmedabad airport.