Suzlon shares in focus on Monday: Penalty cut, new factories, fine details & more

Investors will likely keep a close watch on the Suzlon Energy counter when the markets open on Monday, following a weekend packed with regulatory updates and strategic expansion announcements. The renewable energy major’s shares ended Friday’s session on a positive note, closing 1.77% higher at Rs 51.75 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 50.85.

In a regulatory filing with the exchanges on December 5, after market hours, Suzlon informed about an order from the Gujarat State Tax authorities. The case pertained to a penalty originally imposed on Suzlon Global Services Limited—a wholly owned subsidiary that has since merged with the company.

The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Appeal, Gandhidham, accepted the company's submission regarding the contravention of e-way bill provisions and slashed the penalty amount. The order modified the fine, reducing it to Rs 50,000. The company said that the balance amount of Rs 19 lakh would be refunded in due course.

Also, Suzlon is preparing for its next phase of growth, with a focus on scaling up execution capabilities. The company is planning to set up three new AI-enabled smart-blade manufacturing units to upgrade its existing facilities and manage future demand.

This capacity expansion is intended to support a massive 6.2-GW order book and future growth requirements, Suzlon said. To fuel this, Suzlon has allocated approximately Rs 500–550 crore annually. The new units are being established near key wind corridors to optimize logistics; factories are already planned in Gujarat and Karnataka, while the location for the third facility will be finalised and disclosed later.

Separately, in a filing dated December 4, the company disclosed a regulatory lapse involving the Central Ground Water Authority. Suzlon has paid a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for the late submission of application for obtaining NOC for the use of groundwater.

Meanwhile, Aakash Shah, research analyst of Choice Broking, said Suzlon is currently trading near 51.3, after falling more than 15% over the past month, reflecting clear weakness as the stock continues its downward trajectory.

Shah said the broader price structure shows a sustained decline, marked by a repeated pattern of lower highs and lower lows, signalling that sellers remain firmly in control. He added that every recovery attempt has faced supply pressure, highlighting buyers’ inability to sustain short-term rebound levels.

“A key technical concern is that Suzlon is now trading below all major EMAs. With all major moving averages trending downward, overall momentum clearly favours the downside. The stock has struggled to reclaim even the closest moving average, highlighting the lack of strong buying interest and reinforcing bearish sentiment,” Shah said.

“Recent candles show persistent selling pressure, with no meaningful reversal patterns visible yet. Volume remains high but largely on down days, suggesting active distribution rather than accumulation. This adds to the caution as the stock approaches important support areas. Immediate support lies around 48–47.5; a breakdown below this zone may extend the decline toward 45–44. On the upside, any rebound toward 53–55 is likely to face selling pressure again, as these levels align with declining EMAs,” Shah noted

“For both investors and short-term traders, a disciplined approach is essential at this stage. Fresh buying should be avoided unless the stock decisively closes above the 20-day EMA, signalling early strength. Until then, sentiment remains weak, and caution is advised,” Shah added.