Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Lok Sabha seats in five southern states will increase from 129 to 195, marking a 50 per cent rise, once the total strength of the Lower House goes up to 816. He added that a “false narrative” is being spread to mislead people on the issue.

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Intervening during a debate in the Lok Sabha on three bills related to amendments in the women’s quota law and the setting up of a delimitation commission, Shah said the share of these five states will also see a marginal rise.

He said their percentage of power will increase from 23.76 per cent to 23.87 per cent, or almost 24 per cent.

Seat increase across southern states

Detailing the proposed changes, the Home Minister said:

In Karnataka, Lok Sabha seats will increase to 42 from the present 28.

In Andhra Pradesh, the number will rise to 38 from 25.

In Telangana, seats will go up to 26 from 17.

In Tamil Nadu, the number will increase to 59 from 39.

In Kerala, seats will rise to 30 from 20.

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Overall, seats in these five states will increase from 129 to 195.

Total Lok Sabha strength at 816

According to the bill, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha could go up to 850. However, Shah clarified that this is a rounded figure.

He said the final number has been fixed at 816, which is exactly 50 per cent higher than the current strength of 543.

No change in delimitation law, says Shah

Rejecting the opposition’s concerns, Shah said there is no alteration in the existing legal framework governing delimitation.

"The delimitation bill is exactly like the previous law brought by your government. There is no change, not even a comma or a full stop," he said.

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He also dismissed suggestions that the government would engage in any kind of “mischief” during the delimitation process.

Women’s reservation only from 2029

Shah said the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha will come into effect only in 2029.

Till then, all elections—including the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls—will be held under the current system.

"Akhilesh ji, (SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) you don't need to worry even though you are not going to win the elections in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He also rejected claims that the timing of the women’s reservation bill is linked to upcoming elections in West Bengal.

Caste census to be conducted

Responding to demands from Samajwadi Party members, Shah said the government has already decided to carry out a caste census along with population enumeration.

"Right now, the counting of households is underway and the households do not have any caste. If the Samajwadi Party had its way, it would determine the caste of households as well," he said.

Bills taken up in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up three key legislations for debate and passage:

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Delimitation Bill, 2026

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As per the proposal, the strength of the Lok Sabha will increase from 543 to 816 seats, of which 272 seats will be reserved for women, making up 33 per cent of the total.

(With inputs from PTI)