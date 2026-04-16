Wipro ended the March 2026 quarter with 242,156 employees, a net addition of just 135 people from the 242,021 it had in the December quarter, as India's fourth-largest IT services company continued to hire cautiously amid a demand environment that remains uneven across verticals.

On a year-on-year basis, the headcount picture looks different. Wipro employed 233,346 people at the end of March 2025, meaning the company added roughly 8,810 employees over the full fiscal year.

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Attrition continued its downward trajectory. Voluntary attrition on a trailing 12-month basis came in at 13.8% in the March quarter, easing from 14.2% in the December quarter and 15.1% in the June quarter.

Workforce utilisation, a metric that signals how efficiently a company is deploying its bench, dipped slightly in the quarter. Net utilisation excluding trainees stood at 83.5% in Q4, compared to 83.1% in Q3 and 86.4% in Q2.

Wipro reported a 12.27% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,501.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The tech giant had posted a net profit of Rs 3,119 crore in the preceding December quarter. On a year-on-year basis, however, the net profit witnessed a slight dip of 1.9% compared to the Rs 3,569.6 crore it clocked in the same quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter came in at Rs 24,236.3 crore, registering a growth of 7.69% from Rs 22,504.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Compared to the preceding quarter, the top line grew 2.88% from Rs 23,555.8 crore.

