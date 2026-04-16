HDFC Life Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 497 crore; insurer declares final dividend — check amount

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 497.49 crore in Q4 FY26, up 4.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 475.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net premium income grew 9.04 per cent YoY to Rs 25,998.42 crore during the quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, the private insurer reported a sharp swing in investment performance. Net income from investments turned into a loss of Rs 6,487.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 18.99 crore in the year-ago period.

On a 12-month basis, HDFC Life reported a 6 per cent YoY increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,910 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 1,802 crore in FY25.

Total APE (Annual Premium Equivalent) rose 8 per cent YoY to Rs 16,641 crore, while individual APE increased 7 per cent to Rs 14,635 crore. New business premium grew 8 per cent to Rs 36,096 crore, and renewal premium climbed 15 per cent to Rs 43,291 crore, driving a 12 per cent rise in total premium collections to Rs 79,387 crore.

Advertisement

Assets under management (AUM) expanded 12 per cent YoY to Rs 3,75,198 crore. Indian Embedded Value (IEV) also rose 12 per cent to Rs 62,139 crore, while the value of new business (VNB) saw a 2 per cent increase to Rs 4,034 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) and CEO of HDFC Life, said, "During FY26, we continued to maintain our position among the top three private insurers by individual WRP. Our private sector market share stood at 15.2 per cent for 11MFY26. We outperformed the broader industry in 2 key focus areas: The first one being retail protection, which grew 43 per cent, and the second one being agency channel, which also grew ahead of the industry. Retail sum assured growth for 11MFY26 was higher than the industry, reinforcing the quality of our business mix. Retail Protection was a clear highlight during the year, with growth of 43%, supported by lower pricing post GST and a strengthened product portfolio."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share of face value Rs 10 for FY26. The payout is subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

The results were announced post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, HDFC Life shares settled 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 631.55.