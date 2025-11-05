Amit Shah's big prediction for Bihar polls: NDA will cross 160 seats, alliance in ‘comfortable position’

As Bihar heads into the first phase of polling on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah projected a sweeping win for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying the alliance is poised for a decisive majority.

In an interview with India Today TV, Shah said, “The situation is very good. We are in a comfortable position. We will win more than 160 seats in Bihar.” When pressed on the numbers, he reiterated that the NDA would secure over a two-thirds majority, calling the alliance’s position “strong and stable.”

Advertisement

NDA confident of a clean sweep, Shah says strike rate will be equal

Asked if both alliance partners, the BJP and JD(U), would perform evenly, Shah responded that their strike rates would be “equal.” He exuded confidence that the coalition’s message of development would resonate across the state.

The first phase of polling is scheduled for November 6, followed by the second on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

On the one crore jobs promise

Responding to questions on the NDA’s promise of creating one crore jobs, Shah said employment would come through a combination of government, private, and self-employment avenues.

He added, “Till now, in 11 years, we have done the work of strengthening the most important infrastructure in Bihar — roads, bridges, power plants. The infrastructure necessary for industries has already been developed by Modi ji.”

Advertisement

Shah highlighted the state’s recent industrial momentum: “Bihar now ranks first in the country in ethanol production, something that was never the case before. The fertiliser plant in Barauni has started operations, and two large power plants are being built. A massive PM Mitra Park, a textile park, is also coming up. Nine industrial estates have been developed, with the smallest one spread over 550 acres.”

He added that once the new government is formed, a detailed employment roadmap would be created for cottage industries, village enterprises, and agriculture-linked cooperatives.

“We will also create a detailed plan for how much employment will come from industries, and accordingly plan how many government jobs will be required to manage all this,” Shah said.

Advertisement

On Rs 10,000 women’s aid scheme

Defending the NDA’s Rs 10,000 financial assistance for women, Shah dismissed opposition claims of vote-buying, saying the scheme was designed to empower women economically.

“You said it yourself, one woman bought a sewing machine, another bought baking equipment. So this money is being used to create employment opportunities,” Shah said, adding that when 25 such women pool their funds, the total Rs 2.5 lakh can be used as seed money to obtain loans worth Rs 20 lakh for small industries.

“If you call this ‘vote-buying,’ then the Opposition may keep saying that. But our belief is that empowering poor women today ensures the next generation gets educated and independent,” he said.

On RJD and ‘Jungle Raj’

When asked about the BJP’s continued focus on “Jungle Raj,” Shah sharply attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saying the party remains trapped in its old style of politics.

“Who is Tejashwi? Who distributed RJD’s tickets? Even today, Tejashwi doesn’t have the courage to distribute tickets as party president. Lalu ji is still the RJD chief,” he said.

Shah added, “The party still runs on the same ideology of lathi rallies and muscle power. Their slogans are already back: ‘Kattta leher aayegi’ (the pistol wave is coming). If they come to power, Jungle Raj will return, mark my words.”

Advertisement

He concluded by saying that Bihar’s two-decade escape from lawlessness would end if the RJD returned: “If they return, it’ll be the same chaos in a new disguise.”