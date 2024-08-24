Amit Shah's promise in Chhattisgarh: ‘Will free India from Naxal violence by...'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the NDA government, led by Narendra Modi, aims to eliminate Naxal violence in India by March 2026.

“The time has come for the final assault on Left Wing Extremism," Shah said at a press conference. He said this after chairing a key security meeting on anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

“We believe that Naxalism is the biggest challenge for the democratic system in our nation. In the last four decades, 17,000 people lost their lives because of Naxalism. Since PM Modi-led BJP came to power at the Centre, we have accepted this as a challenge and tried to bring those who have weapons in the hands (Naxalites) into the mainstream,” Shah added.

“100% saturation of Central govt and Chhattisgarh govt's schemes in the naxal affected areas, the progress of infrastructure projects in such areas and to remove the challenges faced during such projects, this meeting was for that," he added.

“We have neutralised Naxal leaders, and have worked with two objectives - first was to establish Rule of Law in Naxal-affected areas and the second was to develop such areas,” the minister said.

The meeting in Raipur included Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai, Union Secretary Govind Mohan, and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka. Senior officials from affected states, police chiefs, and central paramilitary forces also attended.