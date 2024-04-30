Anand Sharma and Raj Babbar among fresh list of Lok Sabha candidates released by Congress

Anand Sharma and Raj Babbar, veteran Congress leaders, have been included in the party's recent list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, which was released on Tuesday.

Anand Sharma will contest from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, while Raj Babbar has been nominated for the Gurugram seat in Haryana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Satpal Raizada will represent Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, while Bhushan Patil has been named as the candidate for Mumbai North in the latest list released by the Congress party.

Anand Sharma gained attention after he penned a letter to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing concerns that the party's call for a nationwide caste census could be perceived as disregarding the legacies of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

In a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma, a key member of the G-23 faction advocating for organizational changes within the Congress since the 2019 election setback, expressed reservations about the caste census. He emphasized that such a census might not serve as a cure-all for unemployment and existing inequalities.

