Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Check decor theme, dress code, cuisines and details of celebration

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which is taking place at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC seems to be a spectacular showcase of India's civilization, spirituality, arts, crafts, music, and cuisine.

Wedding Décor and Theme: An Ode to Varanasi

The theme of the wedding décor is "An Ode to Varanasi," honoring the eternal city known for its rich tradition, spirituality, culture, arts, and Banarasi cuisine. The wedding venue at Jio World Centre has been transformed to bring the essence of the streets of Banaras to life. Guests will be immersed in the vibrant traditions, flavors, and spirituality of the city through carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services.

Throughout the concourse, guests can enjoy the flavors of Banaras with offerings like Banarasi chaat (street food), mithai (sweets), lassi (sweet yogurt drink), chai (tea), khari (crispy puff pastry), and paan & mukhwas (mouth freshener). Traditional arts such as brasswork, pottery, Banarasi & Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewelry, and rosewood furniture will be on display.

Visitors can also get their stars read at the astrology shop, enjoy fragrances at the attar shop (perfumery), admire the flowers at the florist, get colorful bangles at the bangle seller, enjoy a puppet show, and take fun photos at the photo studio.

Dress Code Theme: Resplendently Indian

The wedding attire showcases the rich cultural heritage of India’s talented couturiers and artisans, featuring a burst of colors, fabrics, textures, and techniques. The fashion at the Ambani-Merchant wedding is a stunning display of India’s diverse and rich cultural heritage.

Dashaavatar: An Immersive Audio-Visual Experience

A special feature of the wedding is "Dashaavatar," an immersive audio-visual journey through India’s spiritual history. This exhibit showcases Lord Vishnu’s ten avatars as depicted in the puranas. The audience will be taken on a cosmic journey through India’s spiritual heritage, spanning infinite time and space.

Indian Artists and Performers

Performances from renowned Indian musicians and artists will enrich the wedding celebrations. Guests will be welcomed by the symphony of Hindustani Classical raagas performed by famous musicians. Esteemed singers like Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya Ghoshal will lend their melodious voices to the wedding ceremonies.

Celebrated music directors Amit Trivedi and Pritam, along with singers Mame Khan, Neeti Mohan, and Kavita Seth, will also perform. The Punjabi Boliya group will add to the festive spirit. International music sensations like K'naan, Rema, and Luis Fonsi will energize the baraatis with their hits. Percussionist Sivamani and the classic Jea Brass Band will make guests groove to the beats of their drums, while pop sensations Hardy Sandhu, Sanju Rathod, and Yo Yo Honey Singh will entertain the attendees.

Indian Cuisines

The wedding menu features the scrumptious delights of Banaras and other regions. From chaat to chai, the event will offer culinary delights from one of the world’s oldest living cities. Guests can enjoy mithai, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi, lemon tea, and much more. The world-famous Banarasi cuisine will bring its rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.