Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: This is what Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe is serving for the guests

Bengaluru's renowned Rameshwaram Cafe is catering the food at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which is taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

The café has confirmed to Hindustan Times that they will serve food during high tea and dinner. They have also shared the high tea menu, which includes items such as coconut puran poli, pesarattu dosa, thatte idli, bonda soup, and more. Additionally, they will be offering filter coffee as a beverage.

The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru shared on Instagram that it served various South Indian dishes at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise. Raghavendra Rao, co-founder of the cafe, confirmed to HT that the cafe provided the food for the haldi ceremony on July 8 at Antilia.

Several other food outlets are also part of the Ambani wedding. For example, a Mexican restaurant in Bengaluru, Chinita Real Mexican Food, took to their Instagram to share about serving food at one of the Ambani pre-wedding ritual celebrations.

“CHINITA catered one of the Ambani wedding events at the Antilia and it was definitely an experience of a lifetime!” the restaurant wrote in a post.

Today, the couple is set to exchange their vows at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC. The highly anticipated wedding will be graced by A-list Bollywood stars, influential global politicians, top tech CEOs, and renowned US reality show celebrities.

The Ambanis organized two pre-wedding events for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The first event was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, featuring an incredible performance by Rihanna and attended by prominent figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. The second pre-wedding celebration was a four-day European cruise, hosting numerous guests.