Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet PM Modi in Delhi today. Here's what's on agenda

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening in Delhi. Naidu will leave Hyderabad at around 01:30 pm, as per news agency PTI. The Andhra Pradesh CM, who is also the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, is also scheduled to meet Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later.

He is also expected to meet Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. During his meeting with Modi, Naidu is likely to take up issues regarding funds for the recent floods in the state, the Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam, and merger of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd with SAIL Ltd.

Chandrababu Naidu may also rake up the issue of World Bank loan for the construction of the capital Amaravati, as per TDP mouthpiece Chaitanya Ratham. TDP provides the support of 16 MLAs to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Not only this, state home V Anitha will also attend a review meeting headed by Shah with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism affected States in Delhi. Anitha told PTI that the Andhra government is seeking funds worth Rs 295 crore from the Centre to set its own Greyhounds Training Centre.

The Greyhounds is an elite anti-Maoist force set to combat the growing Maoist threat in undivided Andhra Pradesh. After the bifurcation of the southern state, the Greyhounds Training Centre remained in Telangana.

This, however, isn't the first time that Naidu has visited Delhi ever since the Modi government 3.0 was formed. In August this year, the TDP chief visited the national capital within a week of the Union Budget being passed.

During this visit, Naidu met PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman. He raised the issue of the Polavaram irrigation project and development of Amravati as state capital. He also visited the civil aviation ministry to take stock of the airports under development and improvement of air connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.