Tirupati laddu row: Devotees complementing improved taste of prasadam, says Chandrababu Naidu 

Devotees of Lord Venkateswara are complementing that the quality of laddu prasadam has improved and it should continue that way, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on October 5.

Naidu, who held a review meeting with senior officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of Venkateswara Swamy temple, also asked them to make sure only the best quality ingredients go into making prasadams (sacred offerings), an official release from the temple authorities said.

The CM’s remarks came amid recent allegations of the CM and TTD Executive Officer that adulterated ghee was used in making laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress regime, a charge rubbished by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu on October 4 welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Andhra Pradesh Police, and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officers to investigate the issue of adulteration of the Tirupati laddu.

The apex court’s order on October 3 decreed that a five-member “independent” SIT team will be set up to investigate the allegations of using “animal fat” in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, replacing the Andhra Pradesh government’s SIT team constituted on September 26.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court emphasised its intention to prevent the case from being used as a political tool, with officials stating, “We will not allow the court to be used as a political battleground” and “We don’t want this to turn into political drama.”

The top court on September 30 asked the Andhra Pradesh government to present proof that the contaminated ghee was used in preparation for prasadam while hearing a batch of pleas concerning allegations of animal fat being found in ghee used to prepare prasadam at the temple on Tirumala hills in A.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra appearing for TDP told the apex court that people complained that laddu did not taste right.

“When you hold constitutional office, it is expected that you would...we expect Gods to be kept away from polity,” Justice BR Gavai said while the responding to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh government.

On September 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused that the ghee used in preparing Tirupati laddu ‘prasadam’, offered at the temple, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on former CM Jagan and claimed that the management of temple affairs under the previous YSRCP government had led to many 'illicit' activities inside the temple complex, which affected the sanctity of the place.