Andhra Pradesh considering Australia-style social media ban for children under 16 

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh signalled a possible policy shift that could place the state at the forefront of India’s digital regulation debate. Speaking to Bloomberg, Lokesh said the Andhra Pradesh government was considering a ban on social media for children under 16, drawing from a recent precedent set by Australia.

The minister said young users often lack the maturity to process what they encounter online, making regulatory intervention necessary.

“Youngsters below a certain age should not be on such platforms, as they do not fully understand the content they are exposed to. Thus, a strong legal framework may be required,” Lokesh asserted.

Australia's social media ban

Australia last month became the first country to introduce a nationwide restriction barring children under 16 from using major social media platforms, including TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat. Under the law brought in by the government led by Anthony Albanese, minors cannot create new accounts, while existing profiles are required to be deactivated.

Local media reports in Andhra Pradesh indicate that the state government is seriously examining a similar framework. If implemented, Andhra would become the first Indian state to impose age-based restrictions on social media use.

TDP backs ban

Backing the move, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Deepak Reddy said social media platforms had previously been misused in the state.

“Children below a certain age are not emotionally mature enough to comprehend the negative and harmful content that is freely available online. That is why the Andhra government is studying global best practices and examining Australia's under-16 social media law,” Reddy said.

He added that the proposal should not be viewed as state overreach, but as a protective measure aimed at shielding children from toxic content and online hostility.

The debate over regulating minors’ access to social media has also reached the judiciary. Last year, the Madras High Court suggested that the Centre explore the possibility of introducing an Australia-like law, signalling growing concern over the impact of unregulated digital exposure on children.

With Andhra Pradesh now weighing concrete action, the issue appears set to move from courtroom observations and global examples into active policymaking at the state level.