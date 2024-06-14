Andhra Pradesh portfolio allocation: Chandrababu Naidu keeps law and order, Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj; Check full list here

scorecardresearch
CM N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law and Order. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assigned portfolios to the new ministers. Naidu has retained the Law and Order portfolio. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has been given the Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology ministry. Meanwhile, CM Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, will handle HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication.

List of ministers and their portfolios
Ministers Portfolio
N Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister)  

GAD, Law and Order, Public Enterprises, and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers
Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) 

Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology 
Nara Lokesh Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication, RTG
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu  Agriculture,  Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development and Fisheries
Kollu Ravindra Mines and Geology, Excise
Nadendla Manohar Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
Ponguru Narayana Municipal Administration and Urban Development
Anitha Vangalapudi Home Affairs and Disaster Management
Satya Kumar Yadav Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education
Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu Water Resources Development
Nasyam Mohammed Farook Law and Justice, Minority Welfare
Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Endowments 
Payyavula Keshav Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative
Anagani Satya Prasad Revenue, Registration and Stamps
Kolusu Partha Sarathy Housing, l&PR
Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
Gottipati Ravi Kumar  Energy
Kandula Durgesh Tourism, Culture and Cinematography
Gummadi Sandhyarani Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare
BC Janadhan Reddy Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments
TG Bharath Industries & Commerce, Food processing
S Savitha  BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles
Vasamsetti Subash  Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services
Kondapalli Srinivas  MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations 
Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy  Transport; Youth & Sports 
   

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in office. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other prominent leaders including JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and Ramdas Athawale.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son, also took the oath near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

The TDP, in alliance with the JSP and BJP, won 164 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The TDP, led by Naidu, secured 135 seats on its own, while the JSP won 21 seats and the BJP won 8. The TDP received 1,53,84,576 votes, making up 45.60 percent of the vote share. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, was reduced to just 11 seats, with 1,32,84,134 votes and a 39.37 percent vote share.

Story to be updated soon.

Published on: Jun 14, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
