Andhra Pradesh portfolio allocation: Chandrababu Naidu keeps law and order, Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj; Check full list here

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assigned portfolios to the new ministers. Naidu has retained the Law and Order portfolio. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has been given the Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology ministry. Meanwhile, CM Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, will handle HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication.
|Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister)
|
|Nara Lokesh
|Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication, RTG
|Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
|Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development and Fisheries
|Kollu Ravindra
|Mines and Geology, Excise
|Nadendla Manohar
|Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
|Ponguru Narayana
|Municipal Administration and Urban Development
|Anitha Vangalapudi
|Home Affairs and Disaster Management
|Satya Kumar Yadav
|Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education
|Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu
|Water Resources Development
|Nasyam Mohammed Farook
|Law and Justice, Minority Welfare
|Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
|Endowments
|Payyavula Keshav
|Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative
|Anagani Satya Prasad
|Revenue, Registration and Stamps
|Kolusu Partha Sarathy
|Housing, l&PR
|Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
|Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
|Gottipati Ravi Kumar
|Energy
|Kandula Durgesh
|Tourism, Culture and Cinematography
|Gummadi Sandhyarani
|Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare
|BC Janadhan Reddy
|Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments
|TG Bharath
|Industries & Commerce, Food processing
|S Savitha
|BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles
|Vasamsetti Subash
|Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services
|Kondapalli Srinivas
|MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations
|Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy
|Transport; Youth & Sports
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in office. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other prominent leaders including JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and Ramdas Athawale.
Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son, also took the oath near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.
The TDP, in alliance with the JSP and BJP, won 164 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The TDP, led by Naidu, secured 135 seats on its own, while the JSP won 21 seats and the BJP won 8. The TDP received 1,53,84,576 votes, making up 45.60 percent of the vote share. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, was reduced to just 11 seats, with 1,32,84,134 votes and a 39.37 percent vote share.
