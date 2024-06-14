Andhra Pradesh portfolio allocation: Chandrababu Naidu keeps law and order, Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj; Check full list here

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assigned portfolios to the new ministers. Naidu has retained the Law and Order portfolio. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has been given the Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology ministry. Meanwhile, CM Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, will handle HRD, IT, Electronics & Communication.

List of ministers and their portfolios Ministers Portfolio N Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister) GAD, Law and Order, Public Enterprises, and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Nara Lokesh Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication, RTG Kinjarapu Atchannaidu Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development and Fisheries Kollu Ravindra Mines and Geology, Excise Nadendla Manohar Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs Ponguru Narayana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Anitha Vangalapudi Home Affairs and Disaster Management Satya Kumar Yadav Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu Water Resources Development Nasyam Mohammed Farook Law and Justice, Minority Welfare Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Endowments Payyavula Keshav Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Anagani Satya Prasad Revenue, Registration and Stamps Kolusu Partha Sarathy Housing, l&PR Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer Gottipati Ravi Kumar Energy Kandula Durgesh Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Gummadi Sandhyarani Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare BC Janadhan Reddy Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments TG Bharath Industries & Commerce, Food processing S Savitha BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles Vasamsetti Subash Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Kondapalli Srinivas MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy Transport; Youth & Sports

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in office. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other prominent leaders including JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, and Ramdas Athawale.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, Naidu's son, also took the oath near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

The TDP, in alliance with the JSP and BJP, won 164 out of 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The TDP, led by Naidu, secured 135 seats on its own, while the JSP won 21 seats and the BJP won 8. The TDP received 1,53,84,576 votes, making up 45.60 percent of the vote share. The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, was reduced to just 11 seats, with 1,32,84,134 votes and a 39.37 percent vote share.

