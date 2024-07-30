Annamalai's big claim: 'DMK forcing industries to cough up money for Chennai F4 racing event'

Ahead of the scheduled F4 racing event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has levelled serious allegations against the DMK government headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin. In a detailed post, Annamalai said the racing event was a dream project of Stalin's son Udhayanidhi and that the state government is forcing industries mostly from Chennai to fund the project.

"DMK has constantly reinvented itself in innovating new methods of corruption, laying a path for its friends in the I.N.D.I. Alliance to follow. In the past, they gave away medical admission merit lists in exchange for Party donations, and now they have gone to an all-new level in mobilizing money," he said.

According to the BJP leader, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has been tasked with one job in the past few months. "They have been compelling industries mostly from Chennai and Western Kongu Region of TN to cough up money for the F4 racing event or face trouble. The F4 racing event is Gopalapuram Scion Udhaya Stalin's dream project, postponed last year and scheduled to take place next month in Chennai."

The racing event is scheduled for August 30-September 1.

Annamalai said the state government had already spent Rs 40 crore to realise Stalin's dream. "Now, Small business owners, Entrepreneurs, and Industrialists in Tamil Nadu are compelled to make Thiru @Udhaystalin's dreams a reality," he claimed.

The state BJP chief further said that the TNPCB officials have rate cards ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,00,000 and the contributions are to be made to a company named "Racing Promotions Private Limited".

Any concern not paying, he added, is certain to face visits by Tamil Nadu pollution control board officials and will face their music. "Incidentally, Thiru Akhilesh Reddy, a close friend of the Gopalapuram Scion, is the Chairman & Managing Director of 'Racing Promotions Private Limited'."

Annamalai demanded full disclosure of the statements of 'Racing Promotions Private Limited'. "We wish to remind Thiru @Udhaystalin that the people of TN cannot be forced to fund his pet projects," he said.