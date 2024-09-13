'Annapoorna Srinivasan Anna is a pillar of...': Annamalai apologizes after hotelier's video with FM sparks row

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai issued an apology after a video of Coimbatore hotelier D. Srinivasan, owner of the popular Sri Annapoorna Hotel chain, went viral, stirring controversy.

The clip, shared by BJP’s Tamil Nadu Social Media Cell, showed Srinivasan speaking with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following a forum on GST.

Related Articles

The video sparked speculation that Srinivasan had apologized for his humorous jab at the GST system, where he pointed out the inconsistencies in tax rates.

Annamalai, addressing the privacy concerns, said, "I sincerely apologize for the actions of our functionaries who shared a private conversation between a respected business owner and our Hon. FM." He also emphasized Srinivasan’s importance to Tamil Nadu’s business community, calling him "a pillar" who has contributed significantly to both the state’s and nation’s economic growth.

On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, I sincerely apologise for the actions of our functionaries who shared a private conversation between a respected business owner and our Hon. FM.



I spoke with Thiru Srinivasan Avl, the esteemed owner of the Annapoorna chain of Restaurants, to express… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 13, 2024

"I spoke with Thiru Srinivasan Avl, the esteemed owner of the Annapoorna chain of Restaurants, to express regret for this unintended breach of privacy. Annapoorna Srinivasan Anna is a pillar of Tamil Nadu’s business community, contributing significantly to the state’s and nation’s economic growth. I request everyone to lay the matter to rest with due respect," he wrote.

The controversy stemmed from Srinivasan’s remarks during the meeting, where he humorously highlighted the GST's complexities. “There’s 5% GST on sweets, 12% on savouries, and 18% on cream buns, but no GST on plain buns! Customers joke, ‘Just give me the bun, I’ll add the cream myself,’” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Though the comments were made in good humor, the video that later emerged showed Srinivasan apologizing to the Finance Minister, purportedly saying, "I do not belong to any party. Please excuse me."

This fueled speculation on social media that he had been coerced into apologizing for his remarks. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathiyan questioned whether Srinivasan had been forced, a sentiment echoed by many online, who saw the video as uncomfortable optics.

In response, Finance Minister Sitharaman reassured the audience that the government was seriously considering the GST concerns raised and would bring them to the GST Council. “We will take steps to address each petition given,” she said, reaffirming the government's commitment to addressing the grievances of small businesses and entrepreneurs.