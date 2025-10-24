RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, said on Thursday that there will be more Chief Ministers in the Bihar cabinet if his coalition is elected to power. He, however, said that Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani will become the deputy CM.

“Mukesh Sahani will become the Deputy CM and will raise the voice of the people from extremely backward classes...We will also make more Deputy CMs representing other religions and sections of society, you will get to know about this in a few days,” he said at a public rally in Saharsa.

#WATCH | Saharsa | #BiharElection2025 | Addressing a public rally, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav says, "...Mukesh Sahani will become the Deputy CM and will raise the voice of the people from extremely backward classes...We will also make more Deputy CMs… pic.twitter.com/w6Q8E99AJF — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

The statement comes after Lalu Prasad Yadav's son was officially announced as Mahagathbandhan's CM face and Sahani was declared the deputy CM candidate at a press conference on Thursday.

He said that the people of Bihar are dissatisfied with the current government and want change. He alleged that the BJP-ruled states witness the most criminal activities in India.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "PM Modi sets up factories in Gujarat and wants victory in Bihar, but this is not going to happen. We are Biharis, we don't get scared from 'Baharis' (outsiders)."

Moreover, he took the Raj Thackeray route and asserted that Bihar would be governed by its own people, not by outsiders. Meanwhile, he said at a rally that the Mahagathbandhan, if voted to power, would reduce the cost of an LPG cylinder to ₹500 and increase the old-age pension to ₹1,500.

Yadav reiterated his promise to provide affordable medicines, a government job to each household, and regularise the services of contractual workers and community mobilisers.

"As a Bihari, I feel anguished that my state is poor, and unemployment, corruption and criminal activities are on the rise. Despite 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at the Centre, the state's per capita income is the lowest and farmers remain poor," Yadav claimed in a rally.

The two-phase assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.