Another Indian student from Purdue University found dead in the US

Another Indian student from Purdue University has been found dead. This comes days after Neel Acharya from the same university had gone missing before he was confirmed dead.

Indian doctoral candidate, Sameer Kamath, was found dead in Warren County on Monday. He was a student of mechanical engineering. His death was confirmed by head of mechanical engineering Eckhard Groll on Tuesday.

According to The Purdue Exponent, Kamath’s body was found at a nature preserve at Crow’s Grove.

Kamath had come to Purdue in the summer of 2021, Groll confirmed in the email. He completed his bachelor’s from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Kamath was slated to graduate from the doctoral programme in 2025.

News of Kamath’s death comes after a viral video showed an Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, narrating his ordeal in Chicago. The video that has since gone viral showed Ali with a bloodied face. Yet another video showed Ali being chased down by three unidentified men. He was subsequently assaulted by the anonymous men near his residence.

Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, moved to the US six months back. He told ABC7 Eyewitness News that he sustained multiple injuries on his face, ribs, and back. He was then treated at a local hospital. Ali is pursuing a Masters in Information Technology from Indiana Wesleyan University.

His wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting aid to travel to the US with their three children.

Kamath’s death is the sixth violent incident involving Indians in the US this year alone.

Also read: ‘US was my dream country’: Indian student who was beaten up by 3 assailants in Chicago