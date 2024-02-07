‘US was my dream country’: Indian student who was beaten up by 3 assailants in Chicago

An Indian student from Hyderabad, who is studying information technology in US’ Chicago, was beaten up brutally by three unidentified assailants near his house. The video of Syed Mazahir Ali, narrating his ordeal, with a bloodied face, has gone viral on social media. Ali’s wife has now written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, asking for his assistance to travel to the US along with their three minor children.

In yet another video of the incident, Ali can be seen being chased down by the three men at night, as he appears to be walking with a packet in hand.

The Indian consulate has reached out to the local authorities in Chicago to investigate the case.

Ali told ABC7 Eyewitness News that one of the attackers also pointed a gun at him. He said he was beaten black and blue by the men in his eye, face, ribs and back. The report added that Ali had to be taken to the local hospital, where he was treated for multiple cuts and bruises. The police does not have any suspect in custody so far but the probe is underway.

Attacks on Indian students are increasing recently in the US. Syed Mazahir Ali from Telangana got injured after 3 men attacked him in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/KGWZVgQ2MN — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 7, 2024

“America has been my dream country and I came here to fulfill my dreams and pursue my Masters. The incident gave me trauma,” a distraught Ali told the channel. He said that he would not be able to forget the attack.

The Hyderabad resident had moved to the US about six months ago to pursue Masters in IT from Indiana Wesleyan University.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said, “Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.”

The assault on Ali is the latest such case of violence. Just recently, a 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state. The horrifying incident was caught on camera that showed the drug addict striking Saini nearly 50 times on his head.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old student of Linder School of Business in Ohio, Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead last week. Neel Acharya of Purdue University who had gone missing on January 28 was confirmed dead days later. Another student, 18-year-old Akul B Dhawan, of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia.

Also read: French president Macron says France to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030; check details here