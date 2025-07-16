Another jewel to India's heritage crown: Maratha Military Landscapes inscribed on UNESCO list

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, has lauded the inclusion of the Maratha Military Landscapes in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List, calling it a proud moment for the country.

“India adds another jewel to its heritage crown!” Kant remarked. “The Maratha Military Landscapes, featuring 12 iconic forts across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, have now earned a well-deserved place on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. These marvels stand as a testament to India’s exceptional military architecture and the enduring legacy of Swarajya. A global honour for our rich and resilient past!”

The decision was made at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the announcement, calling it a historic moment for the nation.

The newly inscribed site includes 12 forts spread across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These include well-known historical sites such as Raigad, Shivneri, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg, and Gingee Fort. Together, they highlight the military architecture and strategic planning of the Maratha Empire and represent a rich part of India’s cultural history, the Ministry of Culture said.

While Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Gingee fort are protected under the Archaeological Survey of India whereas Salher fort, Rajgad, Khanderi fort and Pratapgarh are protected by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

Located across a range of diverse terrains—from coastal outposts to hilltop strongholds - these forts reflect a sophisticated understanding of geography and strategic defence planning. Together, they form a cohesive military landscape that highlights the innovation and regional adaptation of fortification traditions in India.

Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Raigad, Rajgad, and Gingee are situated in hilly terrains and are therefore known as hill forts. Pratapgad, nestled within dense woods, is classified as a hill-forest fort. Panhala, located on a plateaued hill, is a hill-plateau fort. Vijaydurg, positioned along the shoreline, is a notable coastal fort, while Khanderi, Suvarnadurg, and Sindhudurg, surrounded by the sea, are recognized as island forts.

The nomination was first sent in January 2024 and went through an 18-month-long process, including technical evaluations and a visit by experts from ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites). During the final meeting, 18 out of 20 member countries supported India’s proposal.

This recognition comes a year after the Moidams of Charaideo in Assam were added to the World Heritage List during the 46th session held in New Delhi.

With this latest addition, India now ranks 6th in the world and 2nd in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of the number of World Heritage Sites. Currently, India also has 62 sites on UNESCO’s Tentative List — a step required before any site can be officially nominated.