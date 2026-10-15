Anti-CEC protests: Mumbai Police asks actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, say sources

The actor was among those who gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan to demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. He participated in the protest along with his partner actor Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan. Mumbai Police detained all three during interrogation.

The action against Imran Khan has been taken under the relevant provisions of Immigration Act for allegedly participating in a protest in India despite not being an Indian citizen.

Mumbai Police say, "A Leave India Notice (LIN) has been issued to actor Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan. As per the notice, he has been told to leave the country by 28th October. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Following the protest, he was detained by the Police. Imran Khan had participated in the agitation, despite not being an Indian citizen." — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

While speaking about joining the protest, Khan told the media that he was there as a Mumbai resident and not as a representative of any political party.

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"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city," he said, questioning restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices. He added that he wasn't part of any organisation and had come in his capacity as a citizen.

On Saturday, he shared a photo from inside the police van after detention and wrote, "Apparently, I am going for a ride."

Previously, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya asked whether the actor, who held US citizenship, was present at the protest "to instigate that SIR is an anti-Muslim narrative". Somaiya added that the police assured him of issuing a summons to the actor to produce his citizenship credentials.

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"I have demanded that Imran Khan be summoned immediately. The police have assured me they will summon him and seek his (citizenship) documents," he said.

He alleged that a coordinated effort was underway to create anarchy in India and spread confusion through false claims. Citing participation of public figures such as Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah, Kirit Somaiya raised questions about the funding of protests.

Alleging that the developments were part of a "well-planned conspiracy". Somaiya said, "Why was Imran Khan there? Was he there to instigate that SIR is an anti-Muslim narrative? I am standing here in Malabar Hill assembly constituency, where the Muslim population is very low, but under SIR, 40 percent of the total voters' names were deleted."

Imran Khan made his acting debut in Bollywood in 2008 with the romcom Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D'Souza, which was a critical and commercial success.

He also featured in a number of commercially successful romcoms such as I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and the action thriller Delhi Belly. This was followed by a series of box office flops and a hiatus before he was last seen in the 2026 film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.