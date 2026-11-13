Stocks in news: Ola Electric, Meesho, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and more 

EIH: EIH reported a 19.9% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 136.4 crore for Q2, compared with Rs 113.8 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 16.1% to Rs 694.2 crore against Rs 597.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TD Power Systems: TD Power Systems posted a 105.6% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 123.75 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 60.2 crore a year earlier. Revenue witnessed robust growth of 85.94%, rising to Rs 841.3 crore from Rs 452.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

NMDC Steel: NMDC Steel reported a turnaround in its September quarter performance, posting a net profit of Rs 61 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 114.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 11.04% year-on-year to Rs 3,764.4 crore from Rs 3,389.9 crore.

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Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon reported a 52.7% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.3 crore for Q2, compared with Rs 214.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, revenue registered 16.8% growth to Rs 2,250.4 crore against Rs 1,925.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Hitachi Energy India: Hitachi Energy India reported a 20.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 318.5 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 264.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue surged 63.5% to Rs 2,996.5 crore from Rs 1,832.6 crore a year earlier.

HAL

Defence PSU firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a 11% rise in net profit for the September 2026 quarter. Net profit in Q2 came at Rs 1,839 crore against Rs 1,662 crore in the the September 2025 quarter. Revenue rose 15% to Rs 7613 crore in the last quarter against Rs 6628 crore on a YoY basis.

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Ola Electric Mobility: Ola Electric reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 362 crore in Q2, compared with a loss of Rs 418 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the company's revenue declined 39% year-on-year to Rs 421 crore from Rs 690 crore, reflecting continued pressure on its topline performance.

Meesho

Shareholder SVF II Meerkat (DE) LLC plans to sell up to 4.77 crore shares through block deals worth Rs 1,175 crore. The offer floor price is set at Rs 246.23 per share, a 2.54 per cent discount to Meesho's Thursday closing price of Rs 252.65 apiece on the NSE. Morgan Stanley is acting as the placement agent.

WeWork India Management

The company has entered into lease deeds for capacity addition in Hyderabad, covering an area of 3,13,633 square feet, which will increase its operational capacity. The expansion will require an investment of Rs 144 crore.

The additional capacity is expected to become operational on or before July 2027.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The board has approved a share buyback worth Rs 600 crore at a price of Rs 91 per equity share.

The company's board approved the buyback of up to 65,934,065 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The proposed buyback represents 6.86 per cent of the company's total paid-up equity share capital.

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TVS Motor

The opening of the company’s first Flagship Store in Sao Paulo, Brazil provides a visible customer-facing proof point of this broader, long-term commitment to the Brazilian market. TVS Motor’s operations in Brazil currently have annual production capacity of approximately 110,000 units in 2026, with plans to increase capacity to 130,000 units by 2027.

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties adds 31-acre land parcel in Indore for plotted development Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced the addition of a ~31-acre land parcel on Indore-Ujjain Road, Indore. The land is planned for a plo?ed residential development with an estimated saleable area of ~0.7 million square feet.

The transaction strengthens GPL’s presence in Indore and expands its footprint in the micromarket. The company already has two plotted developments in the city, Godrej Greenview Estate and Verdania Estate, both of which have witnessed strong customer demand and are at an advanced stage of completion.

Earnings today

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, ABB India, Caliber Mining and Logistics, CMS Info Systems, Edelweiss Financial Services, Fusion CX, Godrej Industries, INDO-MIM, Inox Wind, Jubilant Pharmova, Manipal Health Enterprises, Natco Pharma, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Runwal Enterprises, Senco Gold, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses will announce their quarterly earnings today.