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Jensen Huang exit: Interim CEO Colette Kress, Chair Harvey Jones rally Nvidia staff in internal memos

Jensen Huang exit: Interim CEO Colette Kress, Chair Harvey Jones rally Nvidia staff in internal memos

The board has initiated a comprehensive, nationwide search for a permanent chief executive, evaluating both internal contenders and external industry veterans to helm the next phase of the company's hyper-growth trajectory.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 7:13 AM IST
Jensen Huang exit: Interim CEO Colette Kress, Chair Harvey Jones rally Nvidia staff in internal memosTo address staff concerns, management scheduled an all-hands town hall meeting to field direct questions from anxious employees.

Nvidia’s newly installed leadership moved quickly to reassure staff following the abrupt resignation of longtime CEO and board member Jensen Huang, emphasising operational continuity and thanking employees for their resilience during a turbulent transition.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress — who stepped into the role of interim CEO  — and newly-appointed Board Chair Harvey Jones both sent internal memos to staff outlining the path forward, as reported by CNBC.

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In her message, Kress acknowledged the strain of the shake-up and praised the workforce as the company's primary asset. "The Board, Estaff and I recognize that this has been an extraordinarily difficult period and I want you to know how grateful we are for your resilience, professionalism and continued dedication," Kress wrote as reported by CNBC.

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Kress noted that Nvidia plays "a vital role in building the technology that is powering the AI revolution" and urged employees to "move forward together, with the same determination and commitment that have always defined this company." She also announced that leadership will host a company-wide meeting on November 18 at 9 a.m. PT to discuss the road ahead.

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Jones, stepping into the newly-created position of first-ever Chair of the Board, confirmed that directors are evaluating both internal and external candidates for a permanent successor. He highlighted Kress's 13-year tenure as CFO, describing her as "a key architect of NVIDIA’s growth and capital strategy" with a deep grasp of the business and its markets.

"The Board has full confidence in Colette to deliver on our commitments to shareholders, customers, partners, and to each of you," Jones wrote as reported by CNBC.

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While crediting Huang's "profound" legacy in pioneering accelerated computing and defining the modern GPU, Jones stressed that Nvidia's core strength remains rooted in its employees, technical leadership, and partner ecosystem. He closed by thanking staff for their ongoing focus and professionalism as the board executes its stewardship duties.

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To address staff concerns, management scheduled an all-hands town hall meeting to field direct questions from anxious employees. Concurrently, the board has initiated a comprehensive, nationwide search for a permanent chief executive, evaluating both internal contenders and external industry veterans to helm the next phase of the company's hyper-growth trajectory.

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 7:13 AM IST
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