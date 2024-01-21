scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Anti-Hindu DMK is rattled': Sitharaman claims TN govt has banned live telecast of Ram mandir programmes of Jan 22

Sitharaman claimed that the Stalin government has banned the broadcast of all programmes on Ayodhya from January 22 to 24.  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday claimed that the Tamil Nadu government of MK Stalin has banned watching live telecast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.  

"In TN there are over 200 temples for Shri Ram. In HR&CE managed temples no puja/bhajan/prasadam/annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed. Police are stopping privately held temples also from organising events. They are threatening organisers that they will rip off pandals. Strongly condemn this anti-Hindu, hateful action," she said in a tweet.

Sitharaman, in another tweet, said people were threatened for organising bhajans, feeding the poor, and celebrating with sweets. "Cable TV operators are told that there is a likely power-shut down during the live telecast. This is I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK’s anti-Hindu efforts," she said. 

However, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister Sekar Babu rejected Sitharaman's claims, saying there was no ban in temples of Tamil Nadu on 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'.

"HR&CE has not issued any ban in temple of Tamil Nadu over 'pujas' for Ram or providing 'annadhanam'. â It is unfortunate that people like Nirmala Seetharaman holding such a high post is spreading rumours which are against truth," said the minister. 

Published on: Jan 21, 2024, 3:40 PM IST
