'Approached people with folded hands...': How BJP secured record 3rd term in Haryana polls due to massive RSS involvement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched a third consecutive term in Haryana, a victory attributed to the efforts of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Following the party’s decline, especially after the farmers' protests, an RSS survey in August indicated diminishing support under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The RSS and BJP leadership devised a new strategy, marked by intense rural outreach efforts.

Related Articles

Political analyst Rajat Sethi, talking to India Today, highlighted the importance of the RSS's personal voter engagement, stating, “Nothing works better than a simple admission of folded hand requests.” He explained that the party's key challenge was motivating its cadres. The RSS, deploying 150 volunteers per district, orchestrated more than 16,000 meetings, going door-to-door to win back rural trust. Sethi emphasised the success of this strategy, adding, “At the end of the day, it’s about knocking at every door with a folded hand and requesting a vote.”

In response to the RSS survey findings, the BJP realigned its campaign by improving candidate selection, particularly bringing in candidates with strong voter appeal from different political backgrounds. This approach was aimed at reducing voter disillusionment and ensuring harmony within the party. The RSS also advised BJP leaders to focus on enhancing Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visibility, particularly in rural constituencies, where dissatisfaction with Khattar’s government had grown.

One of the critical interventions involved Saini meeting khap and panchayat leaders to resolve grievances and rebuild trust. The RSS’s management structure played a significant role in this rural voter outreach, helping BJP volunteers connect with local communities. Volunteers were encouraged to use chaupals and mandal-level karykartas to activate grassroots support.

RSS’s substantial efforts helped bridge the growing anti-incumbency sentiment against the BJP government. According to Rajat Sethi, the personal engagement strategy proved effective, transforming the party’s fortunes and re-establishing its dominance in Haryana. This third consecutive victory, however, may not have been possible without the critical intervention of the RSS, which enabled the BJP to overcome both internal rifts and voter dissatisfaction.

This remarkable collaboration between the RSS and BJP, hailed as instrumental in Haryana’s political landscape, exemplifies the significance of grassroots mobilisation, strategic outreach, and effective coordination. As Haryana steps into its new political phase, the successful partnership between the RSS and BJP serves as a blueprint for future electoral strategies.