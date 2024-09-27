'RSS is only rolling out red carpets...': Sarcastic Arvind Kejriwal asks Mohan Bhagwat to break his silence over Modi-led BJP's 'corruption'

In one of his fiercest attacks against the Narendra Modi-led BJP, former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal has asked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to break his silence over the fact that many 'corrupt' leaders were inducted in the BJP under Modi.

In a pointed address, Kejriwal referred to a letter he claimed to have sent to Bhagwat, where he questioned the ethics behind the BJP's recruitment practices. "Is Mohan Bhagwat content with Modi ji's decision to induct highly corrupt leaders into the BJP, using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to intimidate them?" Kejriwal asked.

Crucially, Kejriwal used very caustic language in addressing the issue and claimed that under Modi, the RSS has been reduced to just 'laying the red carpet' and its power has been severely curtailed.

"How can the RSS members reconcile with this? While these corrupt leaders are welcomed with open arms, RSS workers, who have dedicated their lives to the organisation, are left sidelined. Their role has been reduced to rolling out the red carpet for former NCP and Congress leaders who switch to the BJP," Kejriwal stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader elaborated further during his speech in the Delhi Assembly, saying, "Recently, I wrote a letter to Mohan Bhagwat raising several concerns. One of my key questions was whether Bhagwat was satisfied with Modi ji's approach of coercing corrupt leaders to join the BJP through the fear of ED and CBI action."

Kejriwal went on to cite specific examples, notably the case of Ajit Pawar. "On June 27, 2023, the Prime Minister publicly accused Ajit Pawar of being involved in a ₹70,000 crore scam. Yet, just five days later, Pawar not only joined the BJP but was also appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister. Is there no sense of shame left?" he questioned, as quoted by ANI.

Kejriwal also referenced the case of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "On July 22, 2015, the BJP in Assam accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption. Yet, within a month, he switched sides and joined the BJP. There are about 25 such individuals, all close allies of Modi ji. These, apparently, are their 'jewels' of honesty," Kejriwal remarked sarcastically.

Kejriwal recently resigned as Chief Minister following his indictment in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor scam. He was granted bail in the case, which was filed by the CBI. His successor, Atishi, has since taken over as Chief Minister of Delhi.