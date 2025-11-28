AQI hits 405 in Delhi as severe pollution returns days after GRAP rollback sparks concern

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Friday morning, slipping back into the ‘severe’ bracket just two days after authorities withdrew GRAP Stage-3 restrictions. A heavy layer of smog settled across key parts of the capital, underscoring how quickly conditions worsened after a short-lived improvement.

Advertisement

Fresh Central Pollution Control Board readings showed Anand Vihar posting an AQI of 405 at 8 am. Out of the 39 monitoring stations across Delhi, nineteen registered ‘severe’ levels, while most others hovered close to the 400 mark. Only two locations recorded readings under 300. Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed dense haze, with AQI in the area at 340, categorised as ‘very poor’.

The overall city average stood at 384, placing Delhi in the ‘very poor’ category for the 13th consecutive day, despite the temporary dip in pollution that triggered the relaxation of curbs earlier this week.

Under the CPCB classification, AQI between 0-50 is ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Advertisement

Schools fully reopen

All schools in the capital have resumed full offline operations after the CAQM revoked Stage-3 measures. The Directorate of Education issued a fresh circular discontinuing hybrid classes and instructing schools to return to physical teaching immediately. Hybrid learning for Classes up to 5 had been implemented earlier this month when pollution levels peaked.

Delhi Metro steps up dust control

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has deployed 82 anti-smog guns across its construction sites, making them compulsory in all civil work contracts. The agency said it was among the first major public bodies in the region to adopt this technology for dust suppression.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued 28 challans and imposed a fine of ₹3.8 lakh on DMRC for alleged violations on the Mehrauli–Badarpur Road stretch. DMRC said only a small segment of the road falls under its purview and that all environmental guidelines are being adhered to.

Advertisement

Separately, the Delhi government has mandated year-round use of anti-smog guns, excluding the monsoon, for commercial buildings with more than five storeys or over 3,000 sq. metres of built-up area.

Forecast remains bleak

The Air Quality Early Warning System projects that pollution levels will stay in the ‘very poor’ category until November 28 and may fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ over the following six days. According to the IMD, cloudy skies and pockets of fog are expected today. Minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 8°C and 10°C, with daytime highs around 27°C.

(With inputs from agencies)