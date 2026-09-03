Are banks closed on Janmashtami? Check full list of states where physical operations are affected

According to the September 2026 bank holiday schedule, bank branches will remain shut on September 4 in several cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

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The holiday is being observed for Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

For customers in Uttar Pradesh, the holiday is particularly relevant as banks will remain closed across the state on September 4. The same applies to several other states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, among others.

Is Janmashtami a national bank holiday?

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No. Janmashtami is not a nationwide bank holiday. Bank closures vary by state and banking centre. Customers should therefore check the holiday schedule applicable to their particular branch before planning an in-person visit.

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Will UPI and online banking work?

A bank holiday generally means physical bank branches will remain closed, but digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will remain available. Customers can therefore carry out many routine transactions without visiting a branch.

There is one important exception for SBI customers: the bank has announced a 45-minute temporary UPI service interruption from 12:30 AM to 1:15 AM on September 4 because of scheduled maintenance.