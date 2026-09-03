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Are banks closed on Janmashtami? Check full list of states where physical operations are affected

Are banks closed on Janmashtami? Check full list of states where physical operations are affected

A bank holiday generally means physical bank branches will remain closed, but digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will remain available

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 5:00 PM IST
Are banks closed on Janmashtami? Check full list of states where physical operations are affectedBanks in several parts of India will remain closed on Friday, September 4, 2026

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Friday (September 4) on account of Krishna Janmashtami. However, the holiday is not applicable uniformly across the country, as bank holidays are determined by the Reserve Bank of India’s state- and city-wise holiday calendar.

Banks closed tomorrow for Janmashtami

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According to the September 2026 bank holiday schedule, bank branches will remain shut on September 4 in several cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

READ THIS: Bank strikes in September: 4-day nationwide shutdown planned, indefinite strike threat from October 26

The holiday is being observed for Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

For customers in Uttar Pradesh, the holiday is particularly relevant as banks will remain closed across the state on September 4. The same applies to several other states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, among others.

Is Janmashtami a national bank holiday?

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No. Janmashtami is not a nationwide bank holiday. Bank closures vary by state and banking centre. Customers should therefore check the holiday schedule applicable to their particular branch before planning an in-person visit.

ALSO READ: 'Affordable today, distress tomorrow': ISB professor's warning for Indian home loan borrowers

Will UPI and online banking work?

A bank holiday generally means physical bank branches will remain closed, but digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will remain available. Customers can therefore carry out many routine transactions without visiting a branch.

There is one important exception for SBI customers: the bank has announced a 45-minute temporary UPI service interruption from 12:30 AM to 1:15 AM on September 4 because of scheduled maintenance.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 5:00 PM IST
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