Britannia, Tata Consumer, Marico: What should investors do as commodity inflation rise

Among the key inputs, sugar has emerged as a major concern, with prices up 19 per cent year-on-year and 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Equirus said this could directly affect biscuits, confectionery, malted beverages and carbonated soft-drink bottlers. Palm oil prices were up 21 per cent year-on-year, while menthol prices rose 33 per cent year-on-year and 21 per cent sequentially.

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At the same time, crude prices were down 10 per cent sequentially, although still 38 per cent higher year-on-year. HDPE prices declined 18 per cent sequentially but remained 30 per cent higher year-on-year. Equirus said the overall raw-material tailwind is becoming less broad-based, making individual commodity movements increasingly important for relative margin performance.

Equirus' 13 LONG-rated stocks

Britannia Industries: Equirus has a LONG rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,477. The company remains exposed to sugar, palm oil, milk and other key inputs.

Godrej Consumer Products: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 1,293. Crude-linked inputs, packaging materials and other commodities remain relevant to its raw-material basket.

Tata Consumer Products: Equirus has a LONG rating with a target price of Rs 1,385. The company's exposure to tea, coffee, cocoa and other beverage inputs comes as several of these commodities have seen renewed sequential inflation.

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Marico: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 954. Marico's key raw-material exposures include edible oils, with groundnut, mustard, soya and sunflower oil prices showing year-on-year inflation.

Emami: Equirus has retained its LONG rating and set a target price of Rs 509.

Jyothy Labs: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 250. Jyothy Labs is among the companies exposed to palm oil, palm fatty acid and crude-linked input costs in Equirus' commodity tracking.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: Equirus has a LONG rating and target price of Rs 280. The company is exposed to sugar, palm oil, wheat and dairy-related inputs tracked in the report.

United Spirits: The brokerage has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 1,582.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Equirus has retained its LONG rating with a target price of Rs 12,168. Menthol is among the key commodities highlighted for the company's input basket, with prices up 33 per cent year-on-year.

Bikaji Foods International: The brokerage has a LONG rating with a target price of Rs 735.

Zydus Wellness: Equirus has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 606.

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Safari Industries: The brokerage has retained its LONG rating with a target price of Rs 1,941. Safari Industries is among the companies exposed to polypropylene and PVC prices, which were up 26 per cent and 16 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

CCL Products (India): Equirus has maintained LONG with a target price of Rs 1,511.

Equirus has set a target price of Rs 509 for Emami, Rs 250 for Jyothy Labs, Rs 280 for Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Rs 1,582 for United Spirits, Rs 12,168 for Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Rs 735 for Bikaji Foods International, Rs 606 for Zydus Wellness, Rs 1,941 for Safari Industries and Rs 1,511 for CCL Products (India).