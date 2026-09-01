'Affordable today, distress tomorrow': ISB professor's warning for Indian home loan borrowers

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RBI FSR flags rise in household debt
According to the RBI's Financial Stability Report in June this year, household-sector debt reached 45.5% of GDP by September 2025, up from 41.3% at the end of March 2025. The level had remained above the five-year average of 42.9% of GDP since September 2023.
The RBI said the increase was driven primarily by non-housing retail loans, which accounted for 58.4% of total household borrowings as of March 2026. Consumption-related loans made up nearly half of household borrowings, followed by productive-purpose loans, while borrowing for asset creation expanded at a relatively slower pace.
At the same time, the central bank said borrower profiles have improved, with the share of prime and above-rated borrowers rising in both outstanding credit and borrower numbers.
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ISB professor warns about floating-rate risk
Tantri said the structure of Indian lending means households bear a larger share of interest-rate risk than borrowers in some advanced economies and it is the time to end it.
"In India, home loans are predominantly floating-rate, transferring interest-rate risk to households. Borrowers access affordability using today’s EMI without fully internalising how much it could rise. Our near-zero real-rate policy may make loans appear affordable today while creating household distress when rates rise. It is time to end it."
He further cautioned that borrowers often fail to consider a future increase in EMIs. “The problem is borrowers don't price in the possibility that EMIs can go up later; this creates distress when they go up. When interest rates are low, every loan we give is like a teaser loan.”
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Why the US model is different
Tantri contrasted India with the US, where fixed-rate mortgages dominate the housing market. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has noted that fixed-rate mortgages dominate the US mortgage market, while the Dallas Fed says most US residential mortgages have 30-year fixed-rate terms.
This means an existing US homeowner with a fixed-rate mortgage generally does not see their monthly principal-and-interest payment rise simply because the Federal Reserve raises rates. The interest-rate and refinancing risks are instead absorbed elsewhere in the mortgage-finance system.