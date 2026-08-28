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Are banks closed on Raksha Bandhan? Check full list of states where physical operations are affected

Are banks closed on Raksha Bandhan? Check full list of states where physical operations are affected

Since Raksha Bandhan is designated as a regional holiday under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, bank closures are state-specific rather than nationwide.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 8:17 AM IST
Are banks closed on Raksha Bandhan? Check full list of states where physical operations are affectedFollowing the festival closure, physical branches will reopen for two operating days to conclude the month on August 29 and August 31. 

Bank branches across several states remain closed today for Raksha Bandhan, but digital services stay fully operational

Physical branch operations at both public and private sector banks are affected across several states today, August 28, as parts of the country celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Since Raksha Bandhan is designated as a regional holiday under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, bank closures are state-specific rather than nationwide. The physical branches affected by the holiday span multiple states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.

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Following the festival closure, physical branches will reopen for two operating days to conclude the month on August 29 and August 31.

Customers deferring branch-related tasks into September will also face scheduled holiday interruptions.

Regional bank closures in September include September 4 for Janmashtami, September 11 for elections within the jurisdiction of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, September 12 for the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, September 14 & 15 for Ganesh Chaturthi, and September 21 for the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Branches nationwide will also adhere to standard closures on all Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Standard public dealing hours on operational weekdays run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

While customers are advised to confirm specific regional applicability with local branches, essential financial channels remain unaffected by physical branch closures.

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Online banking platforms, mobile applications, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facilities continue operating 24/7 nationwide. Customers can process fund transfer requests via NEFT/RTGS forms, demand draft requests, and chequebook applications online, while ATMs and debit cards remain fully available for cash withdrawals.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 8:17 AM IST
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