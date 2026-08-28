NSDL, CDSL, BSE shares: Check key technical levels to watch out for

Metal, banking and FMCG stocks were among the key sectoral laggards, while pharma stocks showed relative resilience. The broader market also remained subdued, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending flat to negative.

Against this backdrop, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, shared his short-term trading outlook on National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and BSE Ltd.

Here are the key levels to watch on the three stocks:

NSDL | CMP: Rs 817.50

NSDL shares have corrected significantly from the Rs 1,380 zone and have recently found support around Rs 800, according to Koothupalakkal.

The stock is showing signs of a revival, but a decisive move above its 100-period moving average, placed around Rs 850, would be required to strengthen the technical setup. On a sustained breakout above this level, the stock could move towards Rs 940, which is seen as a significant resistance zone.

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CDSL | CMP: Rs 1,410.80

CDSL has shown a gradual upward move, with a series of higher lows forming on daily charts, indicating an improving trend, the PL analyst said.

However, the stock needs to decisively cross the Rs 1,455 resistance zone to establish further upward momentum. On the downside, Rs 1,335 level, around the important 50-day exponential moving average (50-EMA), is a key support area.

A confirmed breakout above Rs 1,455 could open the way towards targets of Rs 1,560 and Rs 1,670, Koothupalakkal further stated.

BSE | CMP: Rs 3,328

BSE shares have corrected from the peak zone of Rs 4,425. Koothupalakkal identified Rs 3,245 level as an important support area that needs to hold. For the stock’s technical bias to improve, it would need to move above the 50-EMA, which is placed around Rs 3,550.

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A sustained move above Rs 3,550 could lead to further upside towards Rs 3,800 and Rs 3,940, the PL analyst noted.

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks will remain open for trading on Friday, despite Raksha Bandhan being observed on the day. The festival is not listed as a trading holiday in the stock exchanges' 2026 holiday calendars.