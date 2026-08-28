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NSDL, CDSL, BSE shares: Check key technical levels to watch out for

NSDL, CDSL, BSE shares: Check key technical levels to watch out for

CDSL1,410.80(1.62%)

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, shared his short-term trading outlook on National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and BSE Ltd.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 7:59 AM IST
NSDL, CDSL, BSE shares: Check key technical levels to watch out forBSE shares have corrected from the peak zone of Rs 4,425.

Indian equity benchmarks ended Thursday’s trading session lower amid mixed global cues and selling pressure in heavyweight stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack declined 539.35 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 76,933.59, while the NSE Nifty index fell 116.90 points or 0.48 per cent to close at 24,090.85.

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Metal, banking and FMCG stocks were among the key sectoral laggards, while pharma stocks showed relative resilience. The broader market also remained subdued, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending flat to negative.

Against this backdrop, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, shared his short-term trading outlook on National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and BSE Ltd.

Here are the key levels to watch on the three stocks:

NSDL | CMP: Rs 817.50

NSDL shares have corrected significantly from the Rs 1,380 zone and have recently found support around Rs 800, according to Koothupalakkal.

The stock is showing signs of a revival, but a decisive move above its 100-period moving average, placed around Rs 850, would be required to strengthen the technical setup. On a sustained breakout above this level, the stock could move towards Rs 940, which is seen as a significant resistance zone.

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CDSL | CMP: Rs 1,410.80

CDSL has shown a gradual upward move, with a series of higher lows forming on daily charts, indicating an improving trend, the PL analyst said.

However, the stock needs to decisively cross the Rs 1,455 resistance zone to establish further upward momentum. On the downside, Rs 1,335 level, around the important 50-day exponential moving average (50-EMA), is a key support area.

A confirmed breakout above Rs 1,455 could open the way towards targets of Rs 1,560 and Rs 1,670, Koothupalakkal further stated.

BSE | CMP: Rs 3,328

BSE shares have corrected from the peak zone of Rs 4,425. Koothupalakkal identified Rs 3,245 level as an important support area that needs to hold. For the stock’s technical bias to improve, it would need to move above the 50-EMA, which is placed around Rs 3,550.

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A sustained move above Rs 3,550 could lead to further upside towards Rs 3,800 and Rs 3,940, the PL analyst noted.

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks will remain open for trading on Friday, despite Raksha Bandhan being observed on the day. The festival is not listed as a trading holiday in the stock exchanges' 2026 holiday calendars.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 7:55 AM IST
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