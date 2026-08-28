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Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'India needs to come out of its socialist pattern of doing things on a rationing basis' 

Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'India needs to come out of its socialist pattern of doing things on a rationing basis' 

Tata believed that early-stage businesses succeed because of the drive and creativity of their creators. Ideas can pivot and change, but true passion and original thinking cannot be manufactured.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'India needs to come out of its socialist pattern of doing things on a rationing basis' Ratan Tata was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group

"India needs to come out of its socialist pattern of doing things on a rationing basis,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata reminds us of the importance of passion and value.

Ratan Tata made this statement to criticise state-controlled resource distribution, specifically addressing telecom spectrum allocation and bureaucratic red tape.

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Who was Ratan Tata 

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

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When was this quote said by Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata remarked during a 2006 interview amid debates over government policies for telecom spectrum allocation.

He argued against administrative rationing or free handouts of national assets by the state, advocating instead for transparent, market-driven mechanisms where operators pay fair value for resources.

What does this quote mean? 

This quote is a critique of bureaucratic overregulation and the legacy of India's "License Raj," where the government tightly controlled economic resources and decided which businesses could grow. By comparing this system to "doing things on a rationing basis," Ratan Tata argued that treating essential industrial assets like telecom spectrum, land, or licenses as scarce commodities handed out by state officials breeds corruption, inefficiency, and corporate rivalry.

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He advocated for India to fully embrace free-market capitalism, where vital resources are allocated through transparent, merit-based, and market-driven mechanisms rather than bureaucratic discretion.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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