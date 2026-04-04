Are Banks open on April 4 today? Check status in your state, city

While many view Saturdays as synonymous with bank closures, especially around long weekends and public holidays, today, April 4, stands as an exception. It’s a working Saturday for banks across most of India. Unlike the second and fourth Saturdays that are designated as holidays, today is the first Saturday of the month, meaning banks are open for regular operations.

Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets aside the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as bank holidays. This measure helps manage the operational workload of financial institutions. According to the 2026 RBI schedule, the second Saturday (April 11) and the fourth Saturday (April 25) will be non-working days. This gives customers the perfect opportunity to complete in‑person banking tasks today, before the long holiday gaps later in the month.

So, what does this mean for you today?

Banks Are Open: Customers can visit branches for regular banking services without worrying about holiday closures.

24×7 Digital Services: Online banking via the internet and mobile platforms continues uninterrupted, offering seamless transactions such as transfers and bill payments without needing a branch visit.

In-Person Services Available:

Services like passbook updates, loan inquiries, and account management are available today. However, it’s important to note that some private banks or smaller branches might operate on reduced hours.

Planning ahead:

Advertisement

With April 11 and April 25 being holidays, today presents an opportunity to complete pending banking tasks before these breaks.

A digital-first shift:

As digital banking continues to expand, the distinction between working days and holidays becomes more fluid. Customers now enjoy greater flexibility in how and when they engage with their banks, whether through ATMs, mobile apps, or physical branches.

In the evolving banking landscape, this shift towards digital-first is increasingly evident. The convenience of 24×7 banking services, both physical and digital, means customers can complete their financial tasks efficiently — making Saturdays just another day to manage their banking needs.