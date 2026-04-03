'Regime change happened successfully': Iran taunts US over Trump’s Pentagon leadership purge

Iran has mocked the United States after a dramatic leadership shake-up at the Pentagon in which several top American generals were removed during the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran. The move, overseen by US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, has drawn sharp reactions from Iranian officials and intensified the political war of words between the two countries.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to reports, Hegseth asked US Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down immediately, cutting short his four-year tenure. Two other senior officers — David Hodne and William Green Jr. — were also removed as part of a broader Pentagon reshuffle during the ongoing Iran war.

The abrupt dismissals are unusual, particularly during an active military conflict, and have raised concerns among analysts about stability and continuity within the US military command structure.

Iran mocks US over “regime change”

Reacting to the development, Iranian officials ridiculed Washington, suggesting that the leadership turmoil in the Pentagon looked like “regime change” inside the United States rather than in Iran.

The regime change happened successfully.



MAGA😀 pic.twitter.com/R75aFdmSTN — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 3, 2026

The remarks came as tensions continue to escalate amid weeks of US-led military operations against Tehran.

Advertisement

Also read: Iran FM takes swipe at Trump amid escalating conflict

Iran also criticised Trump’s earlier rhetoric, including his warning that US forces could push the country “back to the Stone Age.” Iranian officials condemned the statement as reckless and potentially a “massive war crime,” framing it as evidence of Washington’s increasingly aggressive stance in the conflict.

Pentagon shake-up amid war

The leadership changes come at a critical time in the confrontation between the US and Iran, which began escalating in late February and has involved large-scale airstrikes and rising regional tensions. Defence officials say the military overhaul is aimed at aligning Pentagon leadership more closely with the administration’s strategic vision.

However, critics argue that removing senior commanders during wartime risks undermining military coordination and decision-making. The shake-up follows a pattern of earlier high-profile removals of top defence officials under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

The leadership purge comes alongside increasingly combative rhetoric from Washington. Trump has warned of devastating strikes on Iran if a deal to end the conflict is not reached, while US officials insist their objective is to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons and weaken its military capabilities.