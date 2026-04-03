West Asia war: US loses fighter jet inside Iran, rescue mission launched for crew

A US fighter jet has crashed inside Iran amid escalating tensions in the region, triggering an urgent search-and-rescue operation for two missing American crew members. The incident is believed to have taken place during ongoing military operations linked to the widening confrontation between the United States and Iran.

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According to early reports, the aircraft involved is believed to be a two-seat F-15E Strike Eagle, a combat aircraft designed for long-range strike and ground-attack missions. The jet reportedly went down in southern Iran during an operational sortie.

What happened

Sources familiar with the situation said the aircraft may have been shot down by Iranian air-defence systems, though US officials have not yet publicly confirmed the exact cause of the crash.

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Iranian state media released images of a tail fin and other debris early on Friday accompanied by an initial claim that a US F-35 had been hit by a new air defence system over central Iran and the pilot probably killed.

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US officials familiar with the situation later confirmed off the record that an F-15E had been brought down and the Pentagon was scrambling to find the crew.

The two crew members on board — a pilot and a weapons systems officer — are believed to have ejected before the aircraft crashed. Their current status remains unknown.

The US military has launched a combat search-and-rescue mission in the area to locate and recover the crew members. Such operations are extremely complex, particularly when conducted in hostile territory where air defences and ground forces pose additional risks.

Reports on social media have suggested that rescue aircraft and helicopters were deployed in the region as part of the search effort.

Iran’s claims

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Iranian state-linked media outlets have claimed that the country’s air defence forces successfully shot down the US fighter jet and have circulated images they say show debris from the aircraft.

Some reports from Iranian media have also suggested that a reward may be offered for information about the pilot. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and U.S. officials have not confirmed whether any crew members have been captured.

A significant escalation

If confirmed, the loss would mark a rare instance of a US manned fighter aircraft being downed inside Iranian territory, highlighting the growing risks faced by pilots as the conflict intensifies.

The incident also underscores the volatile nature of the current military standoff, where air operations, missile strikes and proxy confrontations have sharply raised the possibility of wider regional escalation.

The development comes months after US President Donald Trump made controversial remarks about the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict linked to Operation Sindoor. During a private dinner with Republican lawmakers, Trump claimed that “five jets were shot down” during the hostilities, saying aircraft were “being shot out of the air.” However, he did not specify whether the jets belonged to India or Pakistan, nor did he provide evidence for the claim.