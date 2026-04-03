‘No oil or gas in the stone age’: Iran FM takes swipe at Trump amid escalating conflict

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated further after Iran’s foreign minister mocked remarks by US President Donald Trump threatening to bomb the country “back to the Stone Age.” Tehran responded with a sharp rhetorical jab, asking whether Washington itself was ready to “turn back the clock.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The comment came after Trump warned that continued hostilities could result in devastating strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and energy facilities. The US president suggested that the military campaign could push Iran technologically and economically “back to the Stone Age,” a statement that quickly triggered backlash from Iranian officials.

Iran’s sharp rebuttal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded with a pointed remark questioning the logic of Trump’s statement. He noted sarcastically that the Stone Age had no oil or gas production — resources that remain central to the current geopolitical confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

His comment was widely interpreted as a direct swipe at the US rhetoric and an attempt to highlight what Iranian officials see as contradictions in Washington’s messaging.

Advertisement

Iranian leadership reacts

Other senior Iranian leaders also criticised the remarks and warned against further escalation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure and emphasised Iran’s long civilizational history. He said the country would not bow to military pressure and would continue defending its sovereignty.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also weighed in, suggesting that economic motives — particularly control over energy resources — may be driving the United States’ aggressive posture.

War of words intensifies

The exchange comes amid an intensifying confrontation between the United States and Iran that has already seen military strikes, rising casualties and disruption to key energy routes in the Middle East.

Trump has indicated that US operations could continue for weeks unless Iran agrees to Washington’s demands. Tehran, however, has vowed to resist what it calls external pressure and aggression.

Advertisement

Analysts warn that the increasingly harsh rhetoric between the two countries could further destabilize an already volatile region. The clash between Trump’s “Stone Age” threat and Iran’s mocking response reflects a widening diplomatic divide that risks pushing the confrontation into a more dangerous phase.