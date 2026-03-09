‘Around 90,000 people travelled from Gulf in the last week’: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says airlines ensured safe operations

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said that about 90,000 people were able to travel from the Gulf region to India in the past week despite the escalating conflict in West Asia.

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Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been in constant touch with airlines to ensure that flight operations continue safely.

“DGCA has engaged with airlines and issued them circulars so they can only operate when they ensure 100 per cent safety is there when they are operating to West Asia. Whatever we can do in terms of safe operations and making people travel to those destinations in India, we are able to do with the help of airlines. Around 90,000 people were able to travel last week. We are seeing that the situation might get better, so more people can travel through,” he said.

The developments come amid rising tensions in the region after Israeli strikes in Iran last month, which reportedly killed former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several key members of the ruling establishment. The situation has since intensified, with fresh attacks reported over the weekend on oil depots and water desalination plants.

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Naidu also spoke about the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which killed more than 200 people. He said the probe is progressing at a “very good pace” and the final report is expected by the end of the year.

“The investigation is going at a very good pace, and the ministry is providing all the resources that are required for the AAIB. The report should be out by the completion of the year,” he said.

On June 12 last year, an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating as Flight AI-171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members and 19 people on the ground.

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(With inputs from ANI)