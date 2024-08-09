'Arshad Nadeem is also my child': Neeraj Chopra's mother's heartwarming appreciation for both Olympians

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship that transcended borders and rivalries, Saroj Devi, mother of Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra, has captured the admiration of fans in both India and Pakistan with her heartfelt comments following the men's javelin final at the Olympics.

Despite her son's silver medal win, Saroj Devi expressed immense pride and respect for gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who claimed victory in a historic performance.

“We are happy with the silver. The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also my child,” Saroj Devi stated, emphasising a spirit of camaraderie that often eclipses the fierce competition inherent in sports. Her remarks have resonated widely, bringing together fans from both nations through a shared appreciation of athletic excellence.

#WATCH | Haryana: On Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024, his mother Saroj Devi says, "We are very happy, for us silver is also equal to gold...he was injured, so we are happy with his performance..." pic.twitter.com/6VxfMZD0rF — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Nadeem's gold medal marked a significant milestone as he became the first athlete from Pakistan to win an Olympic medal in athletics. His impressive throw of 92.97 meters not only secured a gold but also set a new Olympic record, placing him sixth on the all-time list for javelin throws. The 27-year-old celebrated his achievement with visible emotion, raising his arms in triumph after his record-breaking throw.

Despite being the favourite going into the event, Neeraj Chopra struggled during the final. His best throw measured 89.45 meters, which was enough for silver, but he also fouled on five other attempts.

Anderson Peters from Grenada secured the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54 meters, marking a notable comeback after his disappointment at the previous Tokyo Games.

After the final, Nadeem knelt and kissed the ground, a gesture reflecting respect and gratitude towards his rival and fellow athlete.

As Chopra rose to fame after winning Olympic gold in Tokyo, he has played a significant role in popularising athletics in India, becoming an inspiring figure for aspiring athletes with a following of over nine million on Instagram.