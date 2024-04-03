Arun Govil wealth: From Mercedes to mutual funds, know how rich is Ramayan's 'Ram'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded actor Arun Govil from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Govil played the role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' TV serial. On Tuesday, He filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from Meerut, saying it was the beginning of a new innings for him.

Arun Govil's Assets

As per his affidavit, Govil owns a Mercedes worth Rs 62.99 lakh and has moveable assets worth over Rs 3.19 crore. His wife Shrilekha Govil has moveable assets worth over Rs 2.76 crore. As far as immovable assets are concerned, the worth of the total immovable assets of the actor is over Rs 5.67 crore, while that of Shrilekha is more than Rs 2.80 crore.

Govil has Rs 3.75 lakh cash in hand, while his wife has a little over Rs 4.07 lakh cash in hand. He has over Rs 1.03 crore in his bank account, while Shrilekha has more than Rs 80.43 lakh in her bank account.

Govil's Investment

The actor has invested over Rs 1.22 crore in shares and over Rs 1.43 crore in mutual funds. His wife has invested more than Rs 1.43 crore in shares. Govil has jewellery weighing 220 gram worth Rs 10.93 lakh, while Shrilekha has jewellery weighing 600 gram worth Rs 32.89 lakh.

The BJP candidate owns a plot in Pune while his wife has a flat in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

Debt on Govil

The BJP candidate owes over Rs 14.64 lakh as a car loan. He has taken this loan from Axis Bank

The actor has no criminal cases registered against him. According to the election affidavit, he is a resident of Versova in the Andheri West area of Mumbai. He is a voter of the Versova assembly constituency.

Govil was born in Meerut and spent the first 17 years of his life in the city. He did his Class 10th from Government Inter College, Meerut in 1966, and he passed his Class 12th from Government Intermediate College Saharanpur in 1968. He did BSc from a college in Shahjahanpur, affiliated with Agra University, in 1972.

Meerut will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.



