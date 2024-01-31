Ramanand Sagar's OG Ramayan, featuring Arun Govil, to come back soon on DD National

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, an iconic television series that first aired in 1987, is set to make a grand return on Doordarshan National. This announcement, made on January 30, 2024, has sparked excitement among fans who hold the show dear for its cultural significance and nostalgic value.

The series, which originally broadcast on DD National from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988, achieved a record-breaking viewership of 82 percent, making it the most-watched television series worldwide at the time. Doordarshan National said in a post on X in Hindi: "Lord Shri Ram has come! India's most popular show 'Ramayan' is back once again. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan once again on DD National, watch soon!"

The development comes almost a week after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was inaugurated and the Ram Lalla idol was consecrated amid pageantry and opulence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

After the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, Prime Minister Modi said, "Our Ramlala will no longer live in the tent. Our Ramlala will now live in this divine temple. I have a firm belief and immense faith that whatever has happened, the devotees of Ram in every corner of the country and the world must be feeling it. This moment is supernatural, this moment is the holiest."

The iconic serial, adapted from the ancient Indian Sanskrit epic Ramayana, was crafted, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It featured Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshmana, Late Dara Singh as Lord Hanumana, and Late Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, with narration by Ashok Kumar and Ramanand Sagar himself. The musical score composed by Ravindra Jain added to the show's enchanting appeal.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Doordarshan had re-telecasted Ramayan to provide engaging entertainment to the home-bound audience, which led to bumper ratings. The decision to bring back the show now continues to cater to the public demand for this cherished series.

In addition to its return on Doordarshan National, Shemaroo TV also telecast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan starting from July 3, 2023, airing every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 PM. This version of Ramayan consists of 152 episodes across 20 volumes, allowing a new generation of viewers to experience the magic of this legendary series.

