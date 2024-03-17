Arunachal, Sikkim assembly election results date changed to June 2 from June 4

The Election Commission has changed the date of counting of assembly votes for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim to June 2 from June 4. The polling in both states will be held on April 19. Besides Lok Sabha elections, polling will also be held in Arunachal and Sikkim for assembly seats.

"ECI is to conduct election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The term of house of both the Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on 02.06.2024," the commission said in a statement.

The commission, however, said that there would be no change in the schedule for the Parliamentary

constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Arunachal has 2 Lok Sabha seats, while Sikkim has 1.