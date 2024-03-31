'Arvind Kejriwal a lion, can't keep him locked up for long': Wife Sunita Kejriwal at I.N.D.I.A Bloc's 'Maha Rally'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal referred to her husband as a "lion" and expressed confidence that he "cannot be kept in jail for long." She made these remarks during the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in Delhi, organized by top leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc, to protest against the March 21 arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long," she said.

"I am not seeking vote today. I'm not asking you to make someone win or lose. I'm seeking support to make a new India," Sunita said while reading out the message of the Delhi CM.

Kejriwal pledged six "guarantees" to the people of India, which include providing free electricity for the poor nationwide and establishing a Mohalla Clinic in every neighborhood across the country.

"If you give the INDIA bloc the responsibility, we will build a great India. I give six guarantees. First, we will make arrangements for 24-hour electricity across the country. Second, we will make the electricity of the poor free across the country. Third, we will make excellent government school in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinic in every village and mohalla. We will make multi-speciality government hospital in every district. We will make arrangements for free treatment of every citizen of the country. Fifth, will give appropriate cost of crops to farmers according to MSP. Sixth, we will give Delhi the status of a state," Sunita Kejriwal read out.

She declared that "Mother India is in pain" and denounced the government's "tyranny," emphasizing that it won't succeed. Sunita Kejriwal highlighted her husband's widespread support and expressed a commitment to rectify injustices faced by Delhi residents. She pledged that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, they will strive to make Delhi a full state and fulfill six guarantees, including providing quality healthcare and education.

Leaders of various opposition parties, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from Congress, Mehbooba Mufti from PDP, Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Farooq Abdullah from National Conference, and Tejashwi Yadav from RJD, among others, gathered on the same stage to convey a message of unity.

The AAP stated that the rally was held to protest the arrest of party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. However, the Congress clarified that it was a gathering where opposition parties aimed to unite against the government on various issues, with Kejriwal's arrest being just one of them.